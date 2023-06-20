Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of DHR opened at $241.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,240,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

