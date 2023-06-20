Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

NOG stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

