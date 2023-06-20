Garrett Motion Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Garrett Motion in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

GTX opened at $7.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $494.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,607,946.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,829,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,408 in the last 90 days. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

