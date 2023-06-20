Zacks Research Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.