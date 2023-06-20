Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Raised by Analyst

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Motus GI’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.46. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 1,018.59% and a negative net margin of 2,893.79%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

