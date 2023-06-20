Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Raised by Analyst

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Motus GI’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.
Motus GI Trading Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Motus GI
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.