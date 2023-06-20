Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.87. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

