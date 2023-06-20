OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.98. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

