Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $77.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,641 shares of company stock worth $1,259,319 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

