ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CSFB dropped their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Veritas Investment Research raised ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ATCO Stock Performance

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.95. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$39.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

