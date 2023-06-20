Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) PT at $10.00

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Trading Up 8.4 %

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $649.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

