Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $197.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.