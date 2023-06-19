Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 159 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $319.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

