Sycomore Asset Management Sells 1,370 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.54 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.65 and its 200 day moving average is $279.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

