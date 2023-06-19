Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $376.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

