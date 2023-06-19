Emerald Advisors LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

