180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

