Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,345 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.