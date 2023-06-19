Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average is $250.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
