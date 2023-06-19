Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average is $250.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.