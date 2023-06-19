Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Hall Laurie J Trustee’s 8th Largest Position

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

