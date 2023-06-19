Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,314 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $376.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.