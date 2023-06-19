Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

