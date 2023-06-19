Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

