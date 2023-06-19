Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,107,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

