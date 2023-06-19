Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $281.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $287.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

