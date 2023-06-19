Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,637 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

VYM stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

