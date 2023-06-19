Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $224,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

