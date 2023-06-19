Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,568 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average is $188.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

