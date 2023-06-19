180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

