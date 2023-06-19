HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.07 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

