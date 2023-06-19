Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average of $240.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

