The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.15. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

