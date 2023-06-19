Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 156 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $289.68 and a 52 week high of $456.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

