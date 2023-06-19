iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

