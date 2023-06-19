iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

