Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

