Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682,340 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $185.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

