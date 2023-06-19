Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

