KWB Wealth Buys 12,556 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $30,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

