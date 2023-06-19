Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.48 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

