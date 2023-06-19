Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,926 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.84.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

