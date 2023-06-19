Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.54 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.55.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

