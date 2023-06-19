Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

