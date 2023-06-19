Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

