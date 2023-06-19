Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

