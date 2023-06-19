AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

