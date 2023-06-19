Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 321 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 538,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 66,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $61.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

