Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 427 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 125,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,487.6% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

