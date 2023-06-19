KWB Wealth Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

