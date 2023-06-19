iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

