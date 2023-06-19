Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,652 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

